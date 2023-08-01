There's an opportunity for potential pet owners to get a new furry family member at a discounted rate from the Houston Humane Society (HHS).

In a special adoption drive through August 31st, the shelter offers 50% off all pet adoptions and waives adoption fees for animals who have been there longer than three months.

"At Houston Humane Society, we are committed to ending cruelty, abuse, and overpopulation of animals while providing the highest quality of life to those in our care," said a spokesperson from HHS.

These discounted adoptions are part of HHS's participation in the nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign, an annual pet adoption and donation initiative.

By offering discounted adoption fees, HHS aims to help relieve the ongoing crisis of overcrowded animal shelters and allow abandoned animals to find loving homes forever.

How to Participate:

If you want to add a furry friend to your family, head to the Houston Humane Society in southwest Houston located at 14700 Almeda Rd., Houston, TX 77053, from August 1st to August 31st for a discounted rate.

A Glimpse at Pets Available for Adoption:

