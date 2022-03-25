Final weekend to visit Battleship Texas in La Porte before move for restoration

It’s the last weekend to visit Battleship Texas at the San Jacinto Battleground before the historic ship is moved for restoration.

Battleship Texas will open on March 26 and March 27. The ship is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., but the last admissions ticket will be sold at 4 p.m. and entry will not be allowed after 5 p.m.

"If you want to come to get one more look at it before we move it down to the shipyard and do some much, much needed restoration work, this is the weekend to do that," says Bruce Bramlett with the Battleship Texas Foundation.

According to the Battleship Texas Foundation website, the main deck up to the navigation bridge, the wardroom and turret #1 will be open for self-guided tours.

"We think there's going to be a lot of people come out next two days, and we're looking forward to being here and meeting them and answering questions about what's going on," Bramlett says.

The ship is more than 100 years old and was involved in both World Wars.

Once the ship is closed on Sunday, it will undergo preparations to be moved to the shipyard in Galveston. Bramlett projects the move will happen this summer.

"It's a big moment for the ship and its future. It has such an amazing history. But its future is bright right now, too," Bramlett says.

For more information on tickets and visiting, click here.