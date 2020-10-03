Final push to register eligible voters in Black, Latino communities in Houston

This weekend, groups across Houston make the final push to get those eligible to vote on the rolls by Monday's deadline particularly in the Black and Latino community.



The Tejano Center hosted a drive-up voter registration drive in Southeast Houston. They also made sure people are participating in the 2020 Census.



"Both impact our communities in a very important way," said Adriana Tamez, its CEO.

Mayor Sylvester Turner stopped at a few of the voter registration drives including one at Esther's Cajun Cafe and Soul Food in North Houston.



"Texas, generally speaking, has been one of those low voter turnout sort of states especially as it relates to people of color," Turner said.



The Texas Secretary of State reports 16.6 registered voters as of last month. In the 2016 presidential election, there were 15.1 million but less than 60 percent turned out to vote.

Turner hopes those who marched against racial inequality also turn out to the polls.



"Now this is the time in which you take those marches, demonstrations, and protests and you proceed to the ballot box," he added.



"There's no way that you can march and not vote. You must do both at the same time to have the greatest effect and change in our community," said Danielle Bess, a consultant with Turkey Leg Hut.



Bess has organized drives at the popular Houston restaurant since 2018. She says, since then, they have registered more than 200 voters.