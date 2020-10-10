Final preparations being made in Harris Co. ahead of first day of early voting

The final countdown is underway for the 2020 election.



In Texas, early voting begins on Tuesday. This date, almost a week earlier, compared to previous years.



“We’re expecting a high turnout,” said Roxanne Werner. “Harris County as a whole has 2.4 million voters. We’re really a powerhouse. We’re encouraging everyone to get out and vote.”



Also, new this year, there are more early voting locations. According to Werner, voters will have access to 120 polling locations in this election.

“We have 10 locations offering drive-thru,” said Werner. “So, you never have to leave your car.”



In recent weeks, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation allowing one drop-off location per county for mail-in ballots. A move some consider being controversial.



“It’s of course concerning,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “It’s a problem. It’s an attempt of suppression.”

The Governor’s proclamation was overturned by a district court on Friday, increasing the number of mail-in drop off locations per county.



However, on Saturday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an emergency appeal against the court’s ruling.



“The district court’s order undermines our election security, disrupts the democratic process, and will only lead to voter confusion. It cannot stand,” said Paxton. “Mail-in ballots are particularly vulnerable to fraud. Protections that ensure their security must be upheld and my office will continue to fight for safe, free and fair elections.”

However, people decide to vote, the 2020 election in Texas officially begins Tuesday. As of now, the one drop-off location for Harris County mail-in ballots is NRG Arena.



“On Monday, we plan on having the NRG Arena location open,” said Werner. “If anything changes with the courts, it allows us to open up additional in-person delivery locations. We do have our annexes ready and they’re ready to turn around very quickly to receive those ballots.”