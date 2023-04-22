It's an issue many in the Fifth Ward community know too well and has worked tirelessly to get lawmakers to examine, but now are working toward finding solutions.

PREVIOUS: Cancer-causing dioxin soil sample found in Fifth Ward around Union Pacific rail yard

Houston Council Member Letitia Plummer, At-Large 4 will be spearheading a discussion titled The Fifth Ward Cancer Cluster Collaborative Summit from Monday, April 24 through Wednesday, April 26.

Experts and lawmakers will join together, according to a press release, "to explore the root causes of the high incidence of cancer cases in the community and identify effective solutions to address this pressing health concern."

Many have called the issue in Kashmere Gardens an example of environmental racism, citing the predominantly African American population. And despite extensive coverage of the cancer cluster, it was only until last September that health officials confirmed cancer-causing chemicals were found in soil samples collected in July.

RELATED: Fifth Ward residents want answers after cancer-causing chemicals found in soil | Residents in Fifth Ward cancer cluster 'feel betrayed' over Union Pacific political donations to area leaders

For this reason, some of the experts expected to join the discussion are Dr. Stephanie Miles Richardson from the Morehouse School of Medicine, who has dedicated her career to advancing health equity and reducing disparities.

"We are honored to bring together such a distinguished group of experts and community leaders for this important event," Councilmember Plummer said in a press statement. "Our goal is to foster dialogue, build relationships, and inspire concrete actions that can make a real difference in the lives of the people of the Fifth Ward and Kashmere Garden communities."

The summit will take place at Greater Mount Zebo Missionary Baptist Church on Liberty Rd. at 3:30 p.m.

A town hall is also expected to follow Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., which is free and open to the public, but registration is required. There is also a breakout session on Wednesday, April 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

MORE STORIES OUT OF FIFTH WARD

For additional information on Monday's town hall, click here. To attend Wednesday's session, click here.