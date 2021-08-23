FDA's full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still won't change some people's mind to get the shot

The FDA’s full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday marks a highly anticipated milestone in the pandemic.

U.S. officials hope the move will encourage more people to get their shots.

But in areas like Montgomery County, the vaccination rate for those eligible remains at 51%, while the positivity rate for those tested, stands at 22%.

"I'm not saying I won't get vaccinated. I just don’t know yet," said Raymond Snyder, a Conroe resident.

Snyder said he’s still hesitant about the COVID vaccine, adding that the FDA’s thumbs-up doesn’t mean much to him.

"I'd definitely need more time and more information available to the public. Let us know actual testing that’s taking place with the vaccine that’s been successful," Snyder said.

"I think a lot of people that are against it, are just against it. I mean, I don’t know if you’re going to change their mind," said Jan Groen, who received his vaccine a few months ago.

Others like Leo and Gloria Mays, who have also gotten their shots, worry about being surrounded by so many unvaccinated.

The Mays say they have underlying health conditions and are at risk for getting seriously sick.

"Our safety, our health, the concern with us getting sick even with a vaccine," Leo Mays said.

At Conroe ISD, there are currently more than 1,400 active COVID cases between employees and students.

And the local hospitals are filling up.

"If the hospitals are already burdened and filled with patients, where are these sick kids going to go?" said Dr. Shereen Alikhan with Texas Family Pediatric Group.

Alikhan is a pediatrician and mom to 5-and 6-year olds.

"It's scary as a parent, scary as a pediatrician. It's heart-wrenching to see some of these parents and families come into your office in tears because their child has COVID and is not doing as well as they were hoping," Dr. Alikhan said.

A record number of more than 1,900 children are hospitalized across the U.S.

Both Pfizer and Moderna are currently conducting clinical vaccine trials for kids 12 and under. Right now, there’s no exact timeline on when the emergency authorization could happen for this age group.