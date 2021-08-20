Record number of children under 12 have COVID-19 in Montgomery Co.

Montgomery County is reporting a record number of children under 12 years of age who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The county's health district along with its OEM released the disturbing update on Friday afternoon.

"In just the third week of August, we have now surpassed the previous record number of positive cases in children for Montgomery County - set during the entire month of January of 2021," the county said in a statement.

Montgomery County's vaccination rate is currently 50.69% for the county's entire population.

On Friday, the county reported its total cases increased by 796 since Wednesday. That number includes 103 children who are under the age of 12 and are not eligible for vaccination.

Advertisement

The testing positivity rate for Montgomery County has decreased to 22%, down from 23% on Wednesday.