FDA recalls pet food linked to deaths of at least 28 dogs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recall of some Sportmix pet food products sold nationwide that could put your four-legged loved one in danger.

On Dec. 30, the FDA said some of the brand’s products may contain high levels of aflatoxin as indicated from product samples tested by the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The toxin is created from the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can grow on grains used as ingredients in pet food.

According to the FDA, the products have been linked to the deaths of at least 28 dogs and sickened at least 8 others.

Some symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning to watch for in pets include loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice, and diarrhea. Pet owners are being asked to contact a veterinarian immediately if they observe their pet experiencing any symptoms.

The following products are being recalled with expiration dates in March 2022:

Advertisement

• Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag

• Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag

• Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag

• Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag

• Sportmix Original Cat 31 lb. bag

• Sportmix Original Cat 15 lb. bag

Pet owners are being asked to throw out the products immediately and to sanitize any bowls or storage units that contained the products.

Click here for more information.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.