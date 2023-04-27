FBI Texas City searching for 'Ninja Bandits' accused of robbing bank in Pearland

The FBI Houston is asking for the public's help with identifying two men wanted for robbing a bank.

The duo has been nicknamed the "ninja bandits" and allegedly robbed a Navy Federal Credit Union at 1011 Shadow Creek Parkway in Pearland on Aug. 9, 2022.

Officials say the robbery happened around 10 a.m. and the men entered the bank with handguns and ordered customers and employees to lay on the ground. Once they stole an undisclosed amount of money, they left the bank in a stolen vehicle driven by a third person.

Photos courtesy of FBI Houston

Nobody in the bank was reported to be injured.

The stolen car has been recovered by law enforcement, according to FBI Texas City Resident Agency.

The suspects are described as Black men who wore all-black clothing such as black masks, black hooded sweatshirts, black pants, gloves, and shoes.

Brazoria County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the robbers. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-460-2222 or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website. All tipsters remain anonymous.