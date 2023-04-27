Mississippi escaped detainee Jerry Raynes arrested in Spring Valley, official say

article

One of the detainees from a Mississippi detention facility has been arrested in west Houston.

51-year-old Jerry Wayne Raynes is in custody in Spring Valley after he was seen on Sunday at the McDonald's/Shell gas station located at 9303 Katy Freeway.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Raynes and three other men were discovered missing from the Raymond Detention Center on Sunday morning.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Photos courtesy of Hinds County Sherriff's Office)

A stolen vehicle believed to have been used in their escape was located in Spring Valley.

Raynes was charged with auto theft and business burglary and is facing extradition back to Mississippi, Hinds County Sheriff's Office says.