FBI Houston needs your help identifying a suspect they are calling the 'Sweaty Swindler' following a bank robbery last month.

Officials said the robbery occurred on August 9 at a Chase bank around 11 a.m. on the 8700 block of North Loop East Freeway in northeast Houston.

In a release, authorities said the suspect entered the bank sweating profusely, approached the counter, and handed the teller a note demanding cash.

Authorities said the suspect then fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a balding Black male in his late 50s, approximately 5'9" tall, with an average build and long gray/white beard.

During the robbery, the suspect wore a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and grey shoes. He was also carrying a gray backpack with the Houston Texans logo on it.

If you have any information on who the suspect is, you could receive a cash reward up to $5,000 from Houston Crime Stoppers. If you have any tips, call Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.

All tipsters will remain anonymous.