Houston veteran killed: Man charged in murder of 90-year-old veteran was out on bond when shooting happened

The Brief Suspect charged in the death of a 90-year-old veteran over the weekend in Houston will appear in court on Wednesday night. Kyliel Arceneaux is facing multiple charges including capital murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence.



Kyliel Denzel Arceneaux is charged with capitol murder in the killing of 90-year-old Nelson Beckett and Fort Bend County court records show he was out on bond when accused of doing it.

Fort Bend County records show Arceneaux was arrested for evading police during a DUI stop on September 9, 2021.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston Navy veteran fatally shot, run over during carjacking—Suspect at large

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Navy veteran killed in Houston: New security video captures stolen vehicle; suspect still at large

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston veteran killed: Person in custody in connection with 90-year-old veteran's death

Records reflect that Arceneaux bonded out and hired an attorney. They show that his case was reset multiple times.

"Arceneaux was accepted into a pretrial diversion program in October 2023 to end April 2025. He failed to complete the program requirements and was removed from that program officially on 8/8/24. He missed a court date in June 2024, and his bond was forfeited. However, his attorney moved to reinstate his bond and the court agreed, which was granted 8/6/24. Bond conditions included not committing any new crimes. He was reset to August 30 and again until September 24," said Westley Wittig, Second Assistant District Attorney in an email.

Also writing, "I understand he is now in custody in Harris County. So we will be filing a motion to revoke bond based on the new offenses alleged, which will place a detainer on him in Harris County."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

He says Arceneaux appeared in court last Friday.

Arceneaux is charged with capital murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence.

He is set to have a probable cause hearing at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

This article will be updated after that hearing.