Police need your help finding the suspect involved in this case.



FOX 26 obtained new security footage that shows the movements of a suspect after police say they shot and killed a 90-year-old victim.

It was August 31 at the Lonestar Retirement Community around 12:45 p.m. that a carjacker shot 90-year-old Nelson Beckett then, stole his car, and ran him over while fleeing, according to police.

The new video shows that stolen vehicle driving into the Heights at Post Oak apartment complex at 12:56 p.m. The video show police arriving around 1:20 p.m.

Police later towed the car from that location, but still haven't found the suspect.

The story has gained national attention in the 48 hours following the killing. Beckett's family saying he was a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

"To him, everyone had value." his daughter Tami Freund said in a text.

"He's now become everyone's grandfather, father, friend, and obviously he left a mark on anyone he came into contact with," said Andy Kahan with Crimestoppers.

Governor Gregg Abbott announced an additional $10,000 reward on top of the $5,000 reward Crimestoppers was offering for any information in the case.

"Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the murder of 90-year-old Navy veteran Nelson Beckett in Houston," said Abbott in a press release. "Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones, and the entire Houston community during this difficult time."

If you have any information on who this shooter is or where they could be, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.