Saturday afternoon, Houston Police say a black male suspect shot and killed a 90-year-old victim during a carjacking at the Lone Star retirement community near the BraeBurn/Westwood area.

"This is a tragedy in more than one way," said Joseph Caldarera, a neighbor who knew the victim.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Nelson Beckett (Photo: Beckett family)

He says the victim, Nelson Beckett, who was always kind and recently celebrated his 90th birthday.

"Just the nicest guy, he had a sense of humor," he said.

Police say the shooter made his way into the complex, shot the victim, took his car and ran the victim over while fleeing. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died.

"I heard arguing, men arguing. Next thing I know, I heard a gunshot, so I ducked into the garage," said Rod Boson who lives nearby.

"I came out, told my family to call 911, that's when I saw [him] lying on the ground," he said.

Police found the victim's car just a few miles away at the Heights at Post Oak apartments. The still do not have the suspect in custody.

"It is quite appalling that someone could carjack and kill an elderly person," said Caldarera.

"There should be some swift justice on him at the highest level," added Boson.

Beckett's daughter, Tami Freund, released a statement detailing the type of man he was:

He served in the Navy, not during an active war. He was the kindest, funniest man you’d ever meet. He loved meeting people and greeted them all with jokes and his famous business card, which said "my card." He loved to make someone laugh and brighten their day. To him, everyone had value. He spent his days driving people to places who did not have a car. Driving them to doctors' appointments, FEMA, rehab, stores, etc., wherever they needed to go. He even would drive some friends from a halfway house to panhandle and take them to church on Sundays. He even baptized several of them. He would do anything for anyone. He told me (his daughter) all the time how lucky we are to have such a big, wonderful, loving, Christian family. He loved big and loved his family so much!

If you have any information on who this shooter is or where they could be, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.