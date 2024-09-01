The Brief A 90-year-old man was fatally shot at an independent living community on Westbrae Parkway. The shooter stole the victim’s belongings and vehicle before fleeing the scene. Police seek leads on a black male suspect, believed to be 25-30 years old.



The Houston Police Department is investigating the tragic shooting of a 90-year-old man at an independent living community in southwest Houston. The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say it looked like the man was sitting in his car when an unknown man approached him, assaulted him, and shot him. The suspect then stole the victim’s belongings and his vehicle, hitting him as he fled the scene. Police later found the stolen car abandoned at an apartment complex on Dunlap Street.

The suspect is described as a black male, estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old.

When the police arrived, they found an elderly man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Despite the efforts of Houston Fire Department paramedics, he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Authorities are still working to confirm the victim’s identity.