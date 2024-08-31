Deadly carjacking on Westbrae Parkway: HPD

Police are at the scene after someone was shot and killed in a carjacking in southwest Houston on Saturday.

Details are limited, but Houston Police Department reports the carjacking occurred in the 10600 block of Westbrae Parkway at Lone Star Living, a retirement community.

Houston police say a man in his 90s was killed and according to witnesses, he was a World War II veteran.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Westbrae Parkway carjacking and shooting (Courtesy of OnScene Houston)

The vehicle is a newer model Malibu, police say.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.