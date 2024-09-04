A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 90-year-old man at an independent living community on Westbrae Parkway in Houston.

Kyliel Denzel Arceneaux is facing charges of capital murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and tampering with evidence.

The victim, Nelson Beckett, was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the community at 10680 Westbrae Parkway on Saturday. Emergency responders rushed Beckett to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

According to the investigation, Beckett was in his vehicle when he was confronted by a man who assaulted and shot him before stealing his belongings. The attacker then left in Beckett's vehicle, hitting him as he drove away. The vehicle was later found at an apartment complex on Dunlap Street.

After an extensive investigation, involving multiple law enforcement teams, Arceneaux was identified and arrested on Tuesday. He is now in custody at the Harris County Jail.

The case is still under investigation.