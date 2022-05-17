Expand / Collapse search

FBI, Houston police searching for serial bank robbery suspect

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
bank robbery suspect article

Photos of the suspect provided by Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the Houston Police Department need your help locating a serial bank robbery suspect. 

According to Houston Police, the suspect is responsible for at least three take-over bank robberies since October 2021. 

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

The robberies occurred at the following locations and dates:
- October 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at a bank located at the 8500 block of Main Street in Houston
- December 28, 2021, at 9:25 a.m. at a bank located at the 2200 block of N. Frazier in Conroe. 
- April 7, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. at a bank located at the 2100 block of Spring Stuebner in Spring.

Police said the suspect is described as a Black male, 18 to 25-years-old, around 5'6" to 5'11" tall. He used a handgun in all three bank robberies.

MORE HOUSTON NEWS

Police also said the suspect drives a dark-colored Toyota Corolla.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to a $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this robbery.

If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (713) 222-TIPS or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website or the Houston Crime Stoppers mobile phone app. All tipsters remain anonymous. 