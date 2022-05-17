FBI, Houston police searching for serial bank robbery suspect
HOUSTON - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the Houston Police Department need your help locating a serial bank robbery suspect.
According to Houston Police, the suspect is responsible for at least three take-over bank robberies since October 2021.
The robberies occurred at the following locations and dates:
- October 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at a bank located at the 8500 block of Main Street in Houston
- December 28, 2021, at 9:25 a.m. at a bank located at the 2200 block of N. Frazier in Conroe.
- April 7, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. at a bank located at the 2100 block of Spring Stuebner in Spring.
Police said the suspect is described as a Black male, 18 to 25-years-old, around 5'6" to 5'11" tall. He used a handgun in all three bank robberies.
Police also said the suspect drives a dark-colored Toyota Corolla.
Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to a $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this robbery.
If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (713) 222-TIPS or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website or the Houston Crime Stoppers mobile phone app. All tipsters remain anonymous.