FBI Houston hostage rescue: Additional arrest made in connection with deadly operation

article

FBI Houston has announced an additional arrest in connection with the deadly hostage operation that occurred back on March 23.

According to the FBI, the suspect, who is said to be a juvenile, was arrested by FBI Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: FBI: Hostage situation prompts operation in Houston; multiple rescued, 1 dead

The incident started after at least two people were kidnaped and the FBI and several other agencies arrived at the Studio 6 Motel on the Beltway to rescue the individuals.

Numerous agencies including the Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff's Office, SWAT teams, deputy constables, and other equipment was brought to resolve the situation.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

During a briefing, Special Agent in Charge James Smith said an FBI hostage rescue team from Quantico, Virginia was conducting a hostage rescue when the shooting occurred. One suspect was shot and killed and a second person was taken into custody by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the people who were being held were recovered safety.

Officials said the latest arrested suspect is in the Harris County Jail and charged with three counts of aggravated kidnappings by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.