Father, son wounded in possible road rage shooting in North Houston

Police are now investigating after two people were wounded in a possible road rage shooting on Wednesday afternoon in North Houston.

Authorities said the incident occurred on the 300 block of North Loop.

Police said a father and a 10-year-old child were struck.

The father drove to urgent care with the child.

Authorities said both are expected to survive.

No other details about the shooting have been released.