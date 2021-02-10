Expand / Collapse search

Father, son wounded in possible road rage shooting in North Houston

HOUSTON - Police are now investigating after two people were wounded in a possible road rage shooting on Wednesday afternoon in North Houston

Authorities said the incident occurred on the 300 block of North Loop. 

Police said a father and a 10-year-old child were struck. 

The father drove to urgent care with the child. 

Authorities said both are expected to survive. 

No other details about the shooting have been released. 