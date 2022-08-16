Father of victim shot, killed in Houston Bowlero parking lot speaks out

The father of a young man shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley is speaking out for the first time.

24-year-old son Gregory Shead Junior was shot and killed in a bowling alley parking lot early Sunday morning, turning what should've been a night of fun into tragedy.

"I just want to ask him why? Why did you have to shoot him? Why?" said Gregory Shead Sr.

Police say there was a fight between Shead and the suspect outside Bowlero on Bunker Hill. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot him, before taking off in a white newer model Range Rover,

Shead died at the scene.

"I know where my son's soul is. I know where he is, I don't have to question that," said Shead Sr.

He says his son moved to California six months ago, he only came back to Houston to introduce his family to his new girlfriend.

Shead was a Houston native who previously played basketball at Atascocita High School. He was also well known for his social media presence,

Condolences have been pouring in from his followers, friends, and former high-school coaches.

"If you know him, you know him… he'll give you the shirt off his back. And I'm feeling better because all I keep hearing about him is good things," said Shead Sr.

He also made clear that his son wasn't a troublemaker and never got into any trouble with the law.

The suspect responsible is still on the loose. Anyone with information is asked to pick up the phone and call the police or call crime stoppers if you'd like to stay anonymous.

Funeral arrangements for Shead Jr. have been set for Saturday, August 20. at 11 a.m. at Silver Lake Church in Pearland.