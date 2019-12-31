Father killed in robbery at apartment while girlfriend, kids were home

Authorities say a man was shot and killed during a robbery at his northwest Harris County apartment while his girlfriend and two kids were home.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the apartment complex on East Commons Drive near West Road around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

According to investigators, the girlfriend reported that two males forced their way into their apartment, shot the boyfriend and robbed the woman of cash.

The boyfriend died at the scene.

Two children, ages 4 and 1, were also home at the time.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. The suspects are described as black males in their late teens or early 20s, wearing ski masks and gloves.