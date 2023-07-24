Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal rollover crash that left one man dead and his 14-year-old son critically injured in northwest Harris County.

The crash happened at Greenhouse and Tuckerton Roads intersection at approximately 8:50 p.m.

An F150 driven by a suspected drunk driver ran a red light at the intersection, causing a T-bone collision with a Sienna.

The driver of the Sienna was pronounced dead at the scene. His son was taken to the hospital by a life-flight helicopter. The driver of the Ford F150 was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition.

The authorities suspect that the F150 driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs when he crashed.

HCSO has contacted the District Attorney's office to explore the possibility of charging the suspect with involuntary manslaughter due to intoxication.



