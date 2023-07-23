A single-engine plane crashed in Houston late Saturday night, killing the lone occupant.

The crash occurred around 10:33 PM at 17100 Groschke Road.

The deceased passenger has not been identified, as the next of kin is still being notified.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is handling the investigation. Sgt. Risch said that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is also investigating the crash.

Texas DPS will provide more information on the crash and we will update as the information becomes available.