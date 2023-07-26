Houston police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Wednesday morning on the East Freeway service road.

The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. at 10200 East Freeway (East Interstate Highway 10) service road.

The victim, a male pedestrian, was possibly lying in the roadway when he was struck by a gray Honda CRV traveling westbound. Paramedics pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Honda CRV remained at the scene and was questioned by police. She was released with no charges filed at this time.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver had a green light at the Mercury Drive intersection at the time of the crash. The investigation is continuing.