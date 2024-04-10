One person is dead after a fatal crash in east Harris County. Reports indicate that a vehicle collided with a pole.

Authorities have confirmed that one individual was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. However, details regarding the identity of the victim and the circumstances leading to the accident have not yet been disclosed.

As a result of the crash, traffic in both directions has been temporarily shut down in the 2700 block of Barbers Hill. Commuters are being diverted to alternate routes via Sralla and Eagleton while authorities work to clear the scene and conduct necessary investigations.

Additionally, the collision has led to the compromise of power lines. CenterPoint Energy has been notified to address the downed power lines and any associated outages.

Law enforcement officials are actively investigating the cause of the accident. Further updates on the incident are expected pending the completion of the investigation.