Family speaks after man killed during police chase in Sugar Land

We are learning more from the loved ones of 27-year-old Tyquorious Walker who was shot to death after leading Houston police on a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning.

The Houston Police Department is conducting an administrative investigation, but the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office along with the Texas Department of Public Safety who’s taking the lead will be looking into the fatal officer-involved shooting.

"We’re all for the police but police right," says Walker’s friend ScrappiG. "If you’re going to police that doesn’t mean we have to lose our brothers. Our brothers don’t have to die in the midst of you policing when it could have been prevented."

The high-speed chase came to a deadly end after 20 minutes on 59 at Highway 90 in Fort Bend County with Walker shot to death inside his vehicle.

"He was a great father. He was a strong-minded individual. He had a good heart," says Walker’s brother Jacolby Island.

It started after officers spotted an assault rifle, drugs, and a pistol inside a parked car, with no one inside, at a gas station on Synott Road around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The officers set up surveillance until Walker returned to the car around 1:15 a.m. and drove away. The HPD officers tried to pull him over in a traffic stop, but Walker led police on a chase.

"That’s not serving and protecting," adds Island. "When they knew the guns were in the car they should have seized the vehicle with the guns in it before they put him in a position to pursue him and say he had a gun and shot."

"You don’t know if those guns are legal or not so for you to chase him out of the lot that means you identified him to that car already. That could have been prevented," says ScrappiG.

HPD Chief Troy Finner who’s "asking for prayers for everyone involved," says Walker shot first and officers returned fire.

We're also told Walker was on the phone with his girlfriend during the chase before he was shot to death.

"Let’s make it make sense," says ScrappiG. "It doesn’t even sit right. You’re not driving, on the phone, and shooting at the same time. I don’t believe he shot."

Seven HPD officers were involved in the shooting and per policy, will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.