Family of murdered couple, child call out Harris County judges on bond reform

In a crime weary city still deeply rattled by the slaughter of a southwest Houston couple and their 6-year-old daughter, the outcry is swelling against reform judges releasing repeat violent offenders on bond.

"I can only see my 6-year-old niece and the fear that she had to go through and knowing that she seen it coming," said Angela Ervin.

"Aunt" to murder victims, Gregory Carhee, Donyavia Lagway and little Harmony Carhee, Angela Ervin is outraged over the revolving door release of criminals who've hurt and killed others in the past and are likely to do it again.

Just hours before she spoke with FOX 26, it was her difficult duty to view her lost love ones.

"Before these judges even consider, even have the thought of giving these people bonds they need to look at these bodies beforehand and I think that would change their mind," said Ervin.

As Texas Lawmakers gather in Austin to take a second shot at felony bond reform in a Special Session, powerful Democrats in Houston are joining Republicans in denouncing activist Judges - the latest being Mayor Sylvester Turner.

"I will say to the judges, do not put people back on the street who have committed three, and four, and five felonies," said Turner.

Turner joins high profile Democrats Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and District Attorney Kim Ogg, who have been demanding for months, an end to the release of violent, repeat felons by Harris County Judges.

"This bond issue, repeat violent offenders released out on the streets to kill others, is going to be front and center in Criminal Justice Reform," said Ogg in a December 2020 interview with FOX 26.

"People who aren't supposed to be out are out there and continue to re-offend. They are out there on multiple bonds, that is inexcusable," said Gonzalez in a January 2021 interview with FOX 26.

Houston Crimestoppers has launched a petition drive ahead of the special session in support of felony bond reform.