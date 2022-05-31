Family of missing Houston girl Ameera Deadrick desperate for answers

As the nation stops to recognize National Missing Children's Day, one Houston family is asking for help in the case of Ameera Deadrick.

She was last seen in June 2016 when she was eight years old.

She is African American and at the time was 4’3" tall and weighed 50 pounds. Today, she would be 13 years old.

Her mother, Tiara McWilliams fears the child's father may know something about her disappearance. "There's no mention of Ameera, the four years he's been in prison never once did he ask about her. Never once did he write," she says. "So that just leaves me to believe that my daughter is no longer living."

Ameera is one of nearly 34,000 children reported missing right now in Texas. In an effort to get leads about her case, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas has launched a month-long campaign that will use digital billboards to highlight Ameera's picture and details surrounding her disappearance. Dozens of digital billboards in the Houston area will share Ameera's information 1,200 times per day.

If you have any information, you can contact any police agency, Texas Center for the Missing or remain anonymous via Houston Crime Stoppers.

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 National Missing Children’s Day. National Missing Children’s Day is a reminder to all parents and guardians of the need for high-quality photographs of their children for use in case of an emergency.