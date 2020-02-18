Family of gospel singer killed in crash file wrongful death lawsuit

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a cement company on behalf of the family of award-winning gospel singer Latonya Earl.

Earl was killed in a head-on, multi-vehicle crash on Old Humble Road in northeast Houston on Friday.

The suit alleges that a cement truck, owned by Lattimore Materials Corporation, spilled wet cement across the road creating a hazard for oncoming traffic.

A 19-year-old driver ran into the wet cement, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and crossover into oncoming traffic.

His vehicle collided head-on with Earl’s vehicle, resulting in the tragic deaths of both drivers.

Earl's family released the following statement following the deadly crash:

“We are devastated and in a complete state of shock. Quite honestly, it’s hard to focus or concentrate on anything else. Dr. LaTonya Earl was the core and nucleus of our family. There are no words that can describe the hurt and emptiness we’re feeling. We are totally lost. Mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually—Dr. Earl was our everything. She was a wife, proud mother of three children, the grandmother of one darling baby boy, a licensed and board-certified Christian counselor, national awarding winning gospel artist, and an advocate and strong supporter of autism awareness and research. Not only does this loss have a deep impact on our family, but also for the Church at Bethel’s Family and the gospel community as a whole. As we prepare to lay her to rest, we find comfort in knowing she loved the Lord. Please continue to pray for both our family and the family of the young man who also perished last Friday in this tragedy.”