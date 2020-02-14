Gospel singer killed in multi-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County

article

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash in northeast Harris County that killed Gospel Singer LaTonya Earl.

Earl, 51, and Selvin Maldonado Palacios, 19, died in the crash that occurred around 5:30 a.m. Friday on Old Humble Road at Old Humble Road and Bender Road.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a cement truck had lost a load of wet cement on the roadway. Sheriff Gonzalez says it appears that one vehicle drove over the wet cement, lost control, went over a median and crashed into an oncoming car.

The investigation is ongoing.