Family of woman found decapitated speaks to FOX 26, community holds vigil

Family members of Angie Diaz, also referred to as Anggy, who deputies say was decapitated by her husband in Waller County, spoke to FOX 26 Saturday night shortly before a community vigil was held across the street from their home.

Adis Diaz, Anggy's aunt, says it's been devastating to know her niece is gone. Adis helped to take care of Anggy after she moved from Nicaragua.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man who decapitated wife has bond set to $500K, documents say her head was in the shower

"When you are Central American or Latina and families immigrate to another country the parents leave their children in the care of someone," says Adis Diaz. "She was like my own daughter. It has been very hard. As a family, we are heartbroken. I have slept two hours since this happened."

Waller County deputies say Anggy Diaz had just married her husband, Jared James Dicus, in October. Officers were called out to a residence on Oak Hallow Boulevard, just west of Magnolia, by Dicus's father on Jan. 11. Anggy's body was found inside a second home behind the residence.

Court documents state her head was found in the shower.

Deputies say her husband has confessed to killing her with a kitchen knife. Video has surfaced of Dicus going to the same store where Diaz worked moments after he allegedly killed her. His bond has been set to $500,000.

RELATED: Woman, 21, decapitated in Waller County allegedly by new husband: 'parts and pieces were recovered'

The family chose to speak to the media after seeing rumors circulate online about them.

Adis says they did reach out to the public for monetary assistance through a GoFundMe account and have actively searched online about contacting Nicaraguan officials, but that was in order to receive help with getting their loved one's body back home.

"How does one know what the process to do this," says Adis. "We have searched for information. The help we were looking for was not economic, it was information. What paperwork do we do? How do we resolve this?"

Her mother, Dania Diaz, says she does not have any grief toward Jared Dicus's family.

"I have two sons," says Dania. "My children are my children and when they grow up they make their own decisions. I have nothing against the parents. God Bless them, from our family there is no grudge against his parents."