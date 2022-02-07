Family of 25-year-old mother of three wants truck driver who hit her, fled to know her life mattered

"She was everything to us and her kids," said Brittany Mire’s Aunt Kristie Carlton. "Someone took her life that night like it didn’t matter."



It was one week ago Monday when the 25-year-old Mire let anger and a couple of drinks cloud her judgment.

"She and her fiancé had gone out to eat, and upon leaving the restaurant there was an argument and as they got onto 1-10 east, she asked to be let out of the car," Carlton said.

It was around 10 p.m. when Baytown Police say Mire tried to cross I-10 East near the Garth Road Exit. Two cars swerved to miss her.



"There was an 18-wheeler in the far-right lane that swerved and braked," said Carlton. "He did hit her, and he did not stop at all."



"I’m eight years older than she is, it wasn’t supposed to be this way," said Brittany Mire’s sister Nicole Chandler. "She was supposed to be left after the rest of us were gone. It’s been the most awful gut-wrenching pain I’ve ever felt in my life."

"It's just a tragedy in the worst way for her and for us," said Mire's brother, Randy Mire.



Mire leaves behind a 7-year-old son, Jason, a 5-year-old daughter, Piper, and 2-year-old daughter, Violet.



Her funeral was Monday.



"It was extremely hard watching her children and imagining how they are going to grow up without their mom," Carlton said.



2-year-old Violet witnessed the accident, "I went in the room with her because I wanted to hold her and feel close to my sister, and she was just crying for her mama," said Chandler.

Baytown police believe an 18-wheeler with a white truck tractor and grey or dark-colored box trailer was involved.



Police say an extended mirror on the front right of the truck may have made contact with Mire.



"It's an accident, a terrible accident, but why didn't he stop?" Chandler asked.



If you have information that can help, please call Baytown Police Department 281-422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers 281-427-TIPS.