Family and friends say goodbye to Carolee Taylor, celebrate her legacy

Family and friends of Carolee Taylor gathered at Cy-Fair Christian Church Monday to celebrate her life and legacy. The 46-year-old was shot and killed on Christmas Eve by a man believed to be her ex-boyfriend.

Loved ones said they wanted this evening to pay tribute to who Carolee was as a person. She was an avid sports fan and had an affinity for muscle cars, so her family made sure that was perfectly incorporated.

In honor of Carolee’s passion for the Houston Astros, guests attending her celebration of life were asked to sport the team's jersey.

“The Astros brought us closer together during a tough time for the city with the flooding, just like they're bringing us together now with the family through another tough and difficult time,” said her uncle, Dominic Ortiz.

As guests filed into the church, guests were greeted by her Dodge Charger parked outside the entrance. Carolee was known to zoom around town in it.

“It’s going to be upbeat. It’s going to be a perfect opportunity to spend time reflecting and really celebrating her wonderful life,” Ortiz said.

“She was just a very vibrant, happy individual and we were incredibly blessed to have her for the time we did,” Ortiz continued.

Ortiz choked back tears as he reflected on the happiest memories he shared with his niece.

“We went to the rodeo together. We went to Astros games together, the Texans, car shows – it’s things that you do with your best friend, your buddy,” Ortiz said.

On Christmas Eve, Carolee was celebrating her 46th birthday with family at Ortiz's Cypress home when she was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend outside.

“This is a celebration. How she died is not going to define who Carolee was. She'll be defined by the way she lived life and she lived like that every day,” Ortiz said.

Michael Thompson grew up with Carolee. He said the two had the type of friendship that could pick up no matter how many years had passed by.

“I actually went to high school with her and I’ve known her for over 30 years. Carolee was such a beautiful person, such a great friend. She was kind of one of the guys,” Thompson said.

“Carolee was such an incredibly giving person. She passed it on to everybody she ran into and we intend to do the exact same thing. We'll share that passion that she had for giving and as a family. We'll come together and we'll find different ways to celebrate Carolee over and over and over again,” Ortiz said.

Carolee leaves behind her 19-year-old daughter Mya.

She loved the Astros and her Houston sports teams so much that in lieu of flowers, her family is asking donations be made to the Astros Foundation, JJ Watt’s Foundation, or to Mya’s college fund.