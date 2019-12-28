Uncle of Carolee Taylor speaks in one-on-one interview

Carolee Taylor spent her last moments at her uncle's house in Cypress celebrating her birthday. FOX 26's Maria Salazar got a one-on-one interview with Carolee's uncle who is breathing a sigh of relief after his niece's alleged killer was found.

"She was the smile of all smiles that lit up the room wherever she went," Dominic Ortiz, Carolee's uncle said.

Ortiz and his family turned on their Christmas lights for the first time since Taylor was killed at their Cypress home on Christmas Eve. This comes shortly after the Harris County Sheriff's Office announced Albert Simon, the man accused of killing her, died.

"On behalf of the entire family, we want to thank all agencies of law enforcement that were involved in bringing the individual responsible for this unspeakable act of justice," Ortiz said.

Simon was shot by a Harris County Sheriff's deputy Saturday afternoon. He was later pronounced dead.

Taylor's family says they're focused as shifted to celebrating her life.

The public has been invited to Carolee Taylor's celebration of life on December 30th. The service will begin at 5 p.m. at Cy-Fair Christian Church, 9730 Grant Rd., Houston, TX 77070.

