Man accused of killing ex on Christmas Eve killed by police

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has confirmed Albert Simon, 52, has been pronounced dead. He was shot by a deputy at Hermann Park Saturday afternoon. Simon is the man believed to have killed Carolee Taylor, his ex-girlfriend, at a Christmas Eve party in Houston.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports Simon made a sudden move towards a bag and a deputy shot him.

Investigators say Simon came to Taylor's 46th birthday party on Christmas Eve at her uncle's home. Simon allegedly forced his way into the party and removed Taylor from the party at gunpoint. That's when police say Simon shot Taylor in the abdomen multiple times before fleeing the scene in a Jeep. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carolee Taylor was shot and killed on Christmas Eve 2019. Her ex-boyfriend Albert Simon has been accused of killing her. (FOX 26 Houston)

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed Simon was facing a murder charge in this case. The Harris County District Clerk's Office shows two previous criminal cases against Simon. In 1993, he was charged with stalking. In 2018, he was arrested for DWI. However, this year the case was dismissed.

This is a developing story and we are working to gather more details.

