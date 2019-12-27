Friends and family gather for vigil honoring Carolee Taylor

Friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor the life of Carolee Taylor. On Christmas Eve, Carolee Taylor was shot and killed outside her own birthday party. The man police believe killed her, Albert Simon, is still on the loose.

"It is fitting that we light candles this evening, as Carolee was such a vibrant light," Family Spokesman Michael Brown said. "We have heard many people remark over and over that she had the capability to light up a room by just entering with her megawatt smile."

Carolee Taylor was celebrating her 46th birthday surrounded by her family on Christmas Eve. Deputies say that's when Simon forced his way into the party, used a gun to get her out of her uncle's home and shoot her. Taylor died at the scene.

"Grief is intensified when justice is lacking and right now sadly justice is lacking for Carolee, her family, her friends and we need to give it to her and we need to give it to her now," Andy Kahn from CrimeStoppers said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Albert Simon, call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS. A $5,000 reward is being offered.

MORE:

Advertisement

Man suspected of killing ex-girlfriend answering text messages, active on social media

Man accused of killing woman at Christmas Eve birthday party still at large