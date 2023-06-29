article

Tunnell to Towers announced that they've paid the mortgage on the home of a fallen Harris County Deputy.

According to a release, Harris County Deputy Robert Howard was killed in a crash on May 11, 2022, leaving behind his wife, Mary, and their two young children.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude, as your organization has given my family peace of mind for a stronger future," said Mary Howard. "There are no words I can describe the amount of stress you have taken off my shoulders. Allowing me to stay in our home and raise our children in the house my beloved husband and I purchased."

Deputy Howard was raised in Jersey Village, Texas, and began his career with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in 2019. In February 2022, just months before he passed away, he was transferred to the newly founded Violent Gang Suppression Unit as a deputy investigator.

The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty, pass away from 9/11-related illnesses, and leave behind young children.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has delivered over 30 mortgage payoffs to Gold Star families and fallen first responder families across the country.

"July 4th is a day we celebrate America’s freedom with barbeques, beach days, and fireworks. All things we can enjoy because of our brave first responders and military members who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. Today we honor the memory of those heroes who gave up their lives by ensuring the families they left behind can stay in their homes," said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.