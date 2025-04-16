ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Plant experiences operational issue, safety flaring occurring

The Brief Officials are reporting the ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins plant is currently experiencing an operational issue. Officials stated the operational issue is resulting in safety flaring. The plant is located at 3525 Decker Drive in Baytown. Officials said there is no cause for community alarm.



Baytown officials are reporting the ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Plant is currently experiencing an operational issue on site.

ExxonMobile Baytown Olefins Plant experiencing operational issue

What we know:

Officials said the plant is located at 3525 Decker Drive in Baytown.

According to officials, the operational issue is resulting in safety flaring at the plant.

The alert stated that personnel are working to return operations to normal as soon as possible.

Officials said there is no cause for community alarm.

Photo from the plant. Highlighted in red circle. (Source: Houston Transtar)

What we don't know:

Officials did not clarify what the operational issue was that lead to the safety flaring.