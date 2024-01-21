Houston weather: Experts urge residents to clear debris from storm drains ahead of possible flooding this week

Houstonians who spent last week battling the freezing temperatures will now have to switch gears for the incoming heavy rain.

Nearly four to seven inches of rain are expected to hit Houston this week with the possible threat of flooding in some areas.

The threat could bring dangerous road conditions to commuters Monday through Wednesday.

While some residents are still working on home repairs from busted pipes during the freeze, experts urge homeowners to shift their focus to flood prevention by removing any debris from drainage systems.

"Just from a structural standpoint, keep your gutters cleaned out. Keep rocks and mulch away from the base of your house. Things like that allow water to flow around your home and keep you from flooding," said Mark Mcguire with AO1 Roofing.

"We always recommend that people keep your trees cut back away from your house. People like to have the trees over their home, because it helps them in the summer, completely understand that. But the only issue is, when we have major storms like this, sometimes those trees will come down. They'll damage your roof. They'll create a hole in your roof," Mcguire continued.

Mcguire also suggests residents have a generator, tank of gas, and any emergency contacts handy as an extra precaution.

"Know who to call like what happens if I get water in my house? Ultimately, it's just material things. They can be replaced. But who do I call? Where's my insurance carrier? You know. Who do I call to report these claims?" Mcguire said.