Exclusive Furniture giving 50 mattresses to victims of tornado in Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown

Exclusive Furniture is helping local storm victims impacted by the tornado last month.

The company will be gifting 50 mattresses to those impacted by the tornado that roared across Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown on Jan. 24.

To apply, the company asks residents to submit a 60-second video outlining their need and sharing their story.

Send the video to HoustonTornado@exclusivefurniture.com to be considered.

The company also says that families whose homes were damaged and are in need of furniture will be able to get an additional 10% discount on top of their advertised offer plus free delivery.