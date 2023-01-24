Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:07 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:19 PM CST until WED 11:53 AM CST, Harris County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 3:36 PM CST until TUE 4:00 PM CST, Chambers County, Galveston County, Liberty County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 3:15 PM CST until TUE 4:00 PM CST, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Galveston County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CST, Austin County, Fort Bend County, Waller County, Wharton County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County, Matagorda County
Beach Hazard Statement
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM CST, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Harris County, Montgomery County, Montgomery County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:55 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:19 PM CST until TUE 4:15 PM CST, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 3:45 PM CST, Austin County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Waller County

Houston weather videos: Shocking footage of floods, heavy rain and storm damage

Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - As severe weather and a dangerous tornado warning continue to wreak havoc on the Greater Houston area, residents are encouraged to shelter in place and stay safe. 

Shocking viewer and staff footage captured the heavy storm damage impacting several parts of Harris, Chambers, and Liberty counties. 

Gabby Hart captures flood video at Weslayan Street and Bissonnet Street

FOX 26's Gabby Hart captured flood video at Weslayan St and Bissonnet St. in southwest Houston

Flooding at Cypresswood Dr. and Glennway. Five cars swamped. People getting stuck crossing esplanade. (Photo courtesy of Mark Foodwin) 

Additionally, a flood advisory warning was issued in Harris, Brazoria, Galveston, Liberty, and Chambers counties until 6 p.m. 

Flooding footage from Spring, TX

FOX 26 staff shared flooding footage from Spring, TX

Roof ripped off apartment - Parker at Ellington

Video from Gab Aquino shows a roof ripped off an apartment at Parker at Ellington.

Heavy rain in the Stafford/Missouri City area

FOX 26 staff shared video of heavy rain in the Stafford/Missouri City area

Boat pushed around by waves in Clear Lake

FOX 26 staff shared video of a boat pushed around by waves in Clear Lake

Car driving on sidewalk to avoid flooded roads

FOX 26 Producer Joseph Perez shared this video from a neighbor of a vehicle driving on the sidewalk to avoid the flooded roads on Braeburn Valley West in SW Houston.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information and footage becomes available.