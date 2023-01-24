Houston weather videos: Shocking footage of floods, heavy rain and storm damage
HOUSTON - As severe weather and a dangerous tornado warning continue to wreak havoc on the Greater Houston area, residents are encouraged to shelter in place and stay safe.
Shocking viewer and staff footage captured the heavy storm damage impacting several parts of Harris, Chambers, and Liberty counties.
Flooding at Cypresswood Dr. and Glennway. Five cars swamped. People getting stuck crossing esplanade. (Photo courtesy of Mark Foodwin)
Additionally, a flood advisory warning was issued in Harris, Brazoria, Galveston, Liberty, and Chambers counties until 6 p.m.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information and footage becomes available.