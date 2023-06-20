On another edition of Behind Breaking Bond, FOX 26's Randy Wallace looks at pre-trial services for agencies in charge of monitoring defendants out on bond.

In other words, does agency have the manpower to track all the defendants, especially those on monitors?

Most people are surprised to learn it's not a crime to remove or destroy an ankle monitor. In fact, it's only a technical violation of a defendant's parole probation or bond conditions.

Some courts take no action or wait weeks or months to do something to defendants who remove their ankle monitors.

In our ongoing series, Breaking Bond, we found several instances where innocent people were killed allegedly at the hands of repeat offenders who removed their ankle monitors.

That will change on September 1 when the new law making it a felony to remove tamper with or destroy an electronic monitoring device goes into effect. The crime will be a state jail felony which carries a maximum sentence of two years behind bars.

