Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware expected to make court appearance Monday

Officials confirmed ex-NFL player, Kevin Ware was booked into Harris County jail Wednesday for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski.

This comes months after Ware was indicted for the murder after Pomaski was reported missing in April 2021 and her remains found in December.

BACKGROUND INFO: Officials searching for Spring woman who disappeared 'under suspicious circumstances'

According to Texas EquuSearch, Taylor, 29, had last been seen in the Spring area on April 25, 2021.

Ware, who was out on bond on an unrelated charge when she disappeared, had been named a person of interest in Taylor's case.

In June 2021, U.S. Marshals arrested Ware, who was wanted for bond violations. He was picked up after driving over 115 mph and was found with weapons and drugs.

RELATED: Taylor Pomaski's remains identified after being located in December 2021

Taylor's father Stephen Pomaski told FOX 26 in July 2021 that she had been dating Ware for almost a year.

In December 2021, authorities found human remains during a search. The remains were positively identified as Taylor's months later on April 29, 2022.

Ware is expected to make a court appearance on Monday. If convicted of murder, Ware faces the possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison.



