Officials searching for Spring woman who disappeared 'under suspicious circumstances'

Taylor Pomaski (Photo courtesy of Texas Equusearch).

SPRING, Texas - A search is underway for a woman who we're told "disappeared under suspicious circumstances" in Spring, Texas. 

According to Texas Equusearch, Taylor Pomaski, 29, was last seen in the Spring area on April 25, 2021. 

Authorities say they are unsure what clothing she wore before she went missing but say she is White, 5'2, between 90 - 105 lbs with blonde hair that falls below her shoulders and blue eyes. 

Pomaski also has two moles, one above her left eyebrow and the other on the life side of her nose. Lastly, she has a tattoo on the front of her hip that says "Infinity Serenity."

If you have any information that can help authorities find Pomaski, you're encouraged to please call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 967-5810 - or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

