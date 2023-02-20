Everything you need to know about the toxic chemicals aboard the derailed train in Ohio

There has been much confusion and debate surrounding the Ohio train derailment that occurred two weeks ago.

Questions around the nature of the incident quickly began to surface following concerns from local residents that water might be unfit for drinking or whether the air was safe to breathe.

Some conspiracy theorists even falsely suggested that the recent UFO shoot-downs were meant to distract Americans from the chaos that occurred in Ohio. But despite criticism of how the government has handled the derailment, the Biden administration has defended its response to the incident which has left toxic chemicals spilled or burned off, even as local leaders and members of Congress demanded that more be done.

On Feb. 10, the Environmental Protection Agency released its report on the chemicals that people may have been exposed to.

This is everything we know about these chemicals:

Vinyl chloride

Vinyl chloride is a colorless gas that is used in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a widely used plastic material. It is also used in the production of other polymers and in the manufacture of other chemical products.

When vinyl chloride is inhaled or ingested, it can be toxic to the liver, causing liver damage and increasing the risk of liver cancer. Chronic exposure to vinyl chloride can also lead to a condition called Raynaud's syndrome, which is characterized by numbness and tingling in the fingers and toes. Prolonged exposure to high levels of vinyl chloride can also cause central nervous system depression, leading to dizziness, confusion, and even unconsciousness.

Vinyl chloride is also an environmental pollutant. When released into the air, it can contribute to the formation of smog and can be harmful to plants and animals. It is also toxic to marine life, and can contaminate soil and groundwater if it is not properly disposed of.

Vinyl chloride is a regulated substance in many countries, and exposure to it is closely monitored in workplaces where it is used. Protective equipment such as respirators and gloves are often required to prevent exposure. In addition, regulations on the use and disposal of vinyl chloride are in place to minimize the risk of harm to human health and the environment.

Ethylene glycol monobutyl ether

Ethylene glycol monobutyl ether (EGBE), also known as butyl cellosolve, is a chemical solvent that is used in a variety of industrial applications, including paint and varnish removers, degreasers, and printing inks. It can also be found in some household cleaning products.

Inhaling EGBE vapors can cause respiratory irritation, leading to coughing and wheezing. It can also be absorbed through the skin, causing skin irritation, and potentially leading to dermatitis. Long-term exposure to EGBE has been linked to liver and kidney damage, as well as blood disorders such as anemia.

Butyl acrylate

Butyl acrylate is a chemical compound that belongs to a group of chemicals called acrylic esters. It is a colorless liquid that is used in the production of various products, such as adhesives, coatings, and textiles.

Inhaling its vapors or getting it on the skin can cause skin and eye irritation, and may also lead to respiratory problems. Prolonged exposure to high levels of butyl acrylate can cause more serious health effects, such as headaches, dizziness, and nausea. It can also cause sensitization, which can lead to allergic reactions in some individuals.

Ethylhexyl acrylate

Ethylhexyl acrylate is a clear, colorless liquid that is used in the production of various products, including adhesives, coatings, and textiles.

Inhalation of its vapors or exposure through the skin can cause skin and eye irritation, as well as respiratory problems such as coughing and wheezing. Prolonged exposure to high levels of ethylhexyl acrylate can cause more serious health effects, such as headaches, dizziness, and nausea.

Additionally, ethylhexyl acrylate is classified as a skin sensitizer, which means that it can cause an allergic reaction in some individuals upon repeated exposure.

Isobutylene

Isobutylene, also known as 2-methylpropene, is a colorless, flammable gas that belongs to a group of chemicals called olefins or alkenes. It is commonly used in the production of various chemicals, including butyl rubber, methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE), and polyisobutylene, which is used in lubricants, adhesives, and other applications. Isobutylene is also used as a fuel additive and can be found in gasoline. It is also used as a refrigerant and as a propellant in aerosol sprays.

Isobutylene is a respiratory irritant and can cause eye and skin irritation upon contact. Prolonged exposure to high levels of isobutylene can also cause headaches, dizziness, and drowsiness.

