Evacuations underway due to gas line break in Clear Lake, shelter in place issued for area schools

Evacuations are underway after a reported gas line break in Clear Lake.

Harris County Precinct 8 reports the leaking gas line is at the intersection of Ramada Dr. and Diana Ln. In a Facebook post, authorities said their Clear Lake station has been evacuated along with adjacent buildings.

The area is blocked off as CenterPoint workers are working to cap the gas line. According to officials, the cause of the leak has not been determined, as of this writing.

Repairs are expected to take several hours and as a result, Clear Creek ISD has issued a shelter in place for the following campuses:

Clear Lake City Elementary

Clear Lake Intermediate

Space Center Intermediate

Whitcomb Elementary

For more information from Clear Creek ISD, please visit their website.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.