The Electricity Reliability Council of Texas has issued a Weather Watch for Wednesday.

ERCOT says the Weather Watch is being issued because of unseasonably high temperatures, high levels of expected maintenance outages during the spring shoulder months, and the potential for lower reserves.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

However, ERCOT says grid conditions are still expected to be normal, and the public doesn’t need to take any action at this time.

ERCOT says they continue to "monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations."

The public can monitor grid conditions at ercot.com. Texans can also sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS).