An endangered missing alert has been issued for a 17-year-old Missouri City girl who was last seen on Thursday.

According to the alert, Amia Collins was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hickory Glen Drive.

She was wearing a black shirt, Rugrats patterned pants, and black shoes. She is 5'7" tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the alert, Collins has been diagnosed with intellectual disabilities.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Missouri City Police Department at (281)403-8700.