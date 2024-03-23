Residents of the Enclave at Lake Pointe apartment complex are growing increasingly frustrated with what they perceive as a lack of care from the property manager and how their concerns have been ignored.

They've had enough and are threatening to pursue legal action and move out if the situation doesn't change. The complaints range from issues inside their apartments to the upkeep of the property, and safety concerns.

"It's forcing me to move. I'm on my way out," says Naomi Long-Williams, a resident of the complex.

Frida MacBride, another resident, lamented, "I'm just tired. I'm tired of talking and nothing's being done."

Disgruntled tenants are voicing their frustration with the management. MacBride, who has a long list of medical conditions and has suffered two heart attacks, claims she has mold in her apartment. She says when she raised this concern to management, she was told it was just dirt.

"I said walk my whole apartment, look at all my walls, and tell me where you see dirt anywhere else in my apartment? It’s just not there," MacBride said.

In addition to issues inside the apartment, when it comes to the safety and security of tenants, residents have told us the gates are always open, and they do not feel safe.

"Vandalizing of vehicles and broken cars, strange people walking in here, we have gates, no security, and I’m very concerned about that," Margie Butler said.

Many of the residents who live in the Enclave are elderly and have disabilities or underlying medical conditions. Because of these factors, some say they'll take legal action if change doesn't happen.

Residents have started a petition and hope to gather several signatures to take to the manager.

FOX 26 attempted to contact the Enclave to relay the concerns of the residents, and we did not receive a response in time for this report.